Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,921,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,543,000 after buying an additional 119,187 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $179.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.13 and a 200-day moving average of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

