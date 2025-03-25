Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.11 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

