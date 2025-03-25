Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Genpact were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.