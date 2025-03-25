United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

