Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,638,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

