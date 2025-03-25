Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IJK opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

