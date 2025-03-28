Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $517,500. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 900 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $20,259.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $21.51 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

