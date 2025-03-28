Insider Buying: MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,666.05. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 2.0 %
MacKenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%.
About MacKenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
