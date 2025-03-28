Insider Buying: MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,666.05. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

MacKenzie Realty Capital stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get MacKenzie Realty Capital alerts:

MacKenzie Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MacKenzie Realty Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacKenzie Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.