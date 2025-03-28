LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at $125,993.70. This trade represents a 17.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 906,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 267,827 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,162.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 210,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 194,069 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.