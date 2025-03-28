WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $12.43 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Embecta

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.