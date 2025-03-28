Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,115 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,674,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.