Insider Selling: Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Senior Officer Sells 101,200 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amit Kumar sold 101,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$37,444.00.
Blackrock Silver Trading Up 2.8 %
BRC opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$105.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
