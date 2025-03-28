American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,646.46 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $17,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 969,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,448.81. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:NYC opened at $10.25 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.13.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

