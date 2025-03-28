WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,429 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 417.8% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 107,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $225.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $202.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.