Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.79 Billion Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,301,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cencora worth $4,786,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $2,998,670 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $267.30 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $271.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.