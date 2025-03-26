Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLS opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $31.83.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Advanced Micro Devices Can Double in Price: Here’s Why
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Disney’s Experiences Segment Can Restore the House of Mouse
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Healthy Energy Drinks? Celsius Holdings Building Out the Space
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.