Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLS opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

