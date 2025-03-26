The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG) Plans $0.08 Dividend

The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF Price Performance

TBFG stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $295.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.83. Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

About Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF

The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (TBFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to the global equity and bond markets. It uses two proprietary investment strategies to create a growth-focused portfolio.

