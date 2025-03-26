Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Posts Earnings Results

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.78% and a negative return on equity of 284.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ YYAI opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.16.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

