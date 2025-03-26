Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Huize had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $39.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.48. Huize has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

