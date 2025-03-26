Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Huize had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $39.18 million for the quarter.
Huize Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.48. Huize has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.58.
Huize Company Profile
