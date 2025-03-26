American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,071,604 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,604 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.95% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $73,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.5 %

XRAY stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.