Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Drops By 34.4%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2257 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 30.99% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.