Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Drops By 34.4%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TUGN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2257 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.