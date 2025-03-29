European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 189.9% increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EAT stock opened at GBX 81.80 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.28. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 79.12 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.19).

In related news, insider Monica Tepes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,001.81). 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

