MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.64. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 122,175 shares changing hands.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -4.70.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

