WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

