ADVFN (LON:AFN) Announces Earnings Results

ADVFN (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.98) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ADVFN had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.
ADVFN Trading Down 22.8 %
ADVFN stock opened at GBX 5.02 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.02. ADVFN has a 52 week low of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.80 ($0.39).
About ADVFN
Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.
