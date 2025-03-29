Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.
Utz Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
Utz Brands Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity at Utz Brands
In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
