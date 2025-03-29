Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Utz Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

