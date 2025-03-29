Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Empresaria Group had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.
Empresaria Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON EMR opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.08. Empresaria Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Empresaria Group Company Profile
