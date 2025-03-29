Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Empresaria Group (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Empresaria Group had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON EMR opened at GBX 24.10 ($0.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.08. Empresaria Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

