Catheter Precision (VTAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
Catheter Precision Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VTAK opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Catheter Precision has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.
Catheter Precision Company Profile
