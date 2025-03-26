Catheter Precision (VTAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Catheter Precision Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VTAK opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Catheter Precision has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

