Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Grows By 96.1%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JQC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,631. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

