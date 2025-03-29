Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

GEHC stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,671. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.