Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT). In a filing disclosed on March 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

LMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.41. 1,594,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

