Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the February 28th total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 276,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,961. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
