Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,152. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.