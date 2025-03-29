BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
