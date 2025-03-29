Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LTGHY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,669. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

