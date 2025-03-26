CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $58,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

