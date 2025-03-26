CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

