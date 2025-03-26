EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,652,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

