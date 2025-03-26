CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.7% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 101.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,659 shares of company stock worth $43,133,396 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $384.95 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.82, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

