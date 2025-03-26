iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 275.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,353,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,483.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,834,000 after acquiring an additional 482,035 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 349,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,734,000 after acquiring an additional 348,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $269.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

