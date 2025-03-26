Critical Contrast: ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (ZK) and The Competition

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) is one of 77 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZEEKR Intelligent Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors 1064 2703 3571 167 2.38

Profitability

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 25.88%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors -1,814.15% -90.25% -14.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $75.91 billion -$1.18 billion -6.69 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Competitors $1,735.19 billion $2.56 billion 14.50

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology rivals beat ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

