Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,248,000 after buying an additional 484,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Shopify by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after buying an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

