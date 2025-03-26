EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 43,340 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in S. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 305,729 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after purchasing an additional 399,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at SentinelOne
In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,090,692.25. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,960 shares of company stock worth $9,020,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SentinelOne Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE S opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29.
SentinelOne Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
