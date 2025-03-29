Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys 4,909 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2,742.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after buying an additional 8,872,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,494,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 297,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK opened at $95.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

