OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

