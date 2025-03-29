Allianz SE Makes New $19.48 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,893,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,232,000 after buying an additional 352,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 73,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

