Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 395 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 1.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

