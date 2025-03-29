Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Peakstone Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -281.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
PKST opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKST. UBS Group started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.