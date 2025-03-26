Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.10. Getty Images shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 167,786 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

