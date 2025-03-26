Head to Head Contrast: Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) & Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) and Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Sandoz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 12.91% 12.60% 9.90% Sandoz Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sandoz Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sandoz Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

This table compares Nitto Denko and Sandoz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.34 billion 2.16 $708.49 million N/A N/A Sandoz Group $9.65 billion 1.90 $77.00 million N/A N/A

Nitto Denko has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sandoz Group.

Risk & Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandoz Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nitto Denko and Sandoz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sandoz Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Sandoz Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease. It also provides a portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

